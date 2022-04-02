Halo Infinite developer admits ‘difficult situation’ in response to fan requests

Halo Infinite got off to a great start last year, but there’s been a lot of commentary on the fan discontent in recent months due to lack of communication and significant content additions to the game since then.

343 has a blog that should reveal more information of season one very soon, but in the meantime, community director Brian Jarrard is on Reddit to respond to fans who have been disappointed by the messages about the game recently.

Here’s some of what he had to say about it all:

“We fully recognize that we are not really able to say everything that many people want to hear. We understand and it’s a difficult place to be. THE second season will be a good stepbut have a lot of work to do and most will take longer than most want.” “There are indeed many challenges and constraints. We’re certainly not happy with not being able to meet the expectations of players and the community, it’s a difficult situation that will take time for the team to work on. The focus is currently on the S2 and we’ll have more to share about that in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, a lot of production planning, costing, planning, contracting, etc. is happeningwhich doesn’t really lead to regular detailed updates.” “We understand that the community is simply out of patience and, frankly, I find it understandably tired of words. we just need some time for the team to work out the details and then we can certainly share as much as we can.”

As Jarrard mentioned, the focus is now on launching the Halo Infinite season twowhich is scheduled to arrive in May 3. The season will featurea mix of cinematics, story themed events, Battle Pass items and more that incorporate the Lone Wolves theme”along with playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and new maps.

There’s still a long way to go for 343 Industries to satisfy Halo Infinite’s dedicated fanbase, but we hope Season 2 will mark the beginning of a brighter future for the game’s multiplayer, complete with exciting new content.

What are your thoughts on Jarrard’s comments? Let us know below.