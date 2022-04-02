Head of UN atomic energy agency to visit Chernobyl – Observer

The director of the UN Atomic Energy Agency said this Friday that he will lead “very soon” a mission to support the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, after Russian troops have left the site.

The director of the United Nations (UN) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, said that the departure of Russian forces from the former nuclear power plant, deactivated after the 1986 disaster, is “a step in the right direction”.

The official, who was speaking after visits to Ukraine and Russia, said he hopes to go “very very soon” to Chernobyl, noting that more nuclear security missions in Ukraine will follow.

Rafael Mariano Grossi explained that Moscow officials he spoke with did not inform him about why Russian troops abandoned Chernobyl.

“The general radiation situation around the plant is quite normal. There was a relatively higher level of radiation due to the movement of heavy vehicles at the time of occupation of the plant and the same will have happened at the exit [das tropas]”, he clarified.

The Ukrainian state energy company said Russian troops received “significant doses” of radiation for digging trenches in the exclusion zone around the plant, but the IAEA director said he had no confirmation that soldiers were contaminated.

Ukraine confirmed this Friday that it has regained control of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant and assured that it will work with the IAEA to assess the damage caused during the Russian occupation.

The confirmation was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who accused Russia of having behaved irresponsibly during the more than four weeks it occupied the premisespreventing employees from carrying out all necessary work in contaminated areas.

At a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, the Ukrainian minister also said that Russia had put its soldiers’ lives at risk by exposing them to radiation.

Ukrainian authorities informed the IAEA on Thursday that they had regained control of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, after the departure of Russian troops who had occupied it since February 24.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, located north of Kiev, is not active, but still requires control, analysis and surveillance tasks.

After being occupied by the Russian army on February 24, the former factory has been a matter of concern for the IAEA, as the personnel who worked there were detained for almost a month without rest.

Only on March 20 did the rotation of workers begin, which was completed the next day.