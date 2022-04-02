Health plans can have an increase of up to 18.2%

posted on 02/04/2022 06:00



The rise in the price of medicines — which had a readjustment of almost 11% yesterday — is not the only bad news for Brazilians’ pockets. The increase in health plans, scheduled for May, should be a record and exceed the 13.57% recorded in 2016, according to data from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), responsible for regulating the sector.

In 2021, individual plans had a discount of 8.2%, due to the reduced demand for the use of the medical services offered. Now, according to expert projections, this year’s readjustments should be between 15% and 18.2%, which would handily surpass the 2016 record.

This increase would also encompass collective plans, which include business agreements. Although the covid-19 pandemic has not yet been fully overcome, the National Federation of Supplementary Health (FenaSaúde) justified the expectation of this readjustment in view of the change in scenario and the increase in operating costs.

“Several factors influence the readjustment of health plans, such as the increase in the price of medicines and medical supplies, the growth in the use of plan resources and the incorporation of new technologies in the mandatory coverage of health plans”, informed FenaSaúde, in note.

The next official correction index will take effect between May 2022 and April 2023 and will be defined this month by the ANS. The worst-case scenario is calculated in the study by the Institute for Supplementary Health Studies (IESS). The survey, which considers the variation in medical-hospital costs carried out by the IESS (VCMH-IESS) and verifies the weighted average between the service price categories, was 18.2% for the 12-month period ended in June 2021.

“There is a resumption of growth in the indicator in March 2021, after eight months of negative variation. It is noteworthy that in this period the VCMH of therapies remained positive, that is, the expense with this type of procedure grew. It is also important Note that for hospitalizations and Other Outpatient Services (OSA) the period of negative VCMH was short — from September 2020 to November of the same year, for hospitalizations, and from December 2020 to January 2021, for OSA. these items have remained positive. Regarding consultations, the VCMH is still negative and, for exams, it was negative until April 2021. This was exclusively due to the reduction in frequency, as costs grew throughout the period” , justified the entity in the study.

Another projection of an increase in health plans is in a recent report by the bank BTG Pactual, which points to a correction of 15%. The rate is lower than that indicated by the IESS, but it was also above the record readjustment of 2016 and above the cost of living. Last year, official inflation, measured by the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), registered a high of 10.06%. And, in the 12-month period up to the first half of March, the indicator registered an increase of 10.8%.





discouraging scenario

The annual readjustment of health plans has been governed by the ANS since 1999. Annually, the agency provides for the percentage to be applied as a recomposition of the currency for these plans. The adjustment is intended to restore the value of premiums (monthly fees), in a variation called variation in hospital medical costs (VCMH).

For collective plans (whether business or collective by membership), the scenario should not be better: historically, these plans, which are the majority in the country, already undergo higher readjustments than individual and family plans and do not suffer the control of the ANS. Thus, the annual readjustment is freely negotiated between the legal entity and the health plan — which culminates in high annual readjustments, generally much higher than what individual and family plans suffer.

The average readjustment of collective plans with 30 or more beneficiaries was 5.55% and that of collective health plans with up to 29 lives was 9.84%. According to the association, consumers can use the operator’s service channels in search of clarification on correction rates.

The ANS said that it “regulates both individual/family and collective plans (business and membership). In the latter, the readjustment is defined in a contract and established based on the commercial relationship between the contracting company and the operator, in which there is room for for negotiation between the parties”. According to the agency, operators are required to provide the contracting legal entity with a memory for calculating the readjustment and methodology used at least 30 days before the date set for the readjustment to be applied.

According to the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge), in a universe of 48,932,711 beneficiaries of health plans, currently, 39,974,088 are linked to collective plans, of which 33,662,601 are linked to plans corporate groups and 6,311,487 to collective membership plans.

This week, the ANS published a resolution that makes it mandatory for operators of private health plans to maintain internet portals. The sites must operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to serve beneficiaries and service providers. According to the ordinance published in the Official Federal Gazette (DOU), the sites must have an area dedicated to customers and another for the accredited network units and health professionals. The customer area should bring the list of products sold by the operator and the list of the network accredited by the health plan.