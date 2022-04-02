How to send music in DM from Instagram | Social networks

Last Thursday (31), Instagram launched a tool that allows you to send music in Direct conversations. The feature was deployed as part of a suite of improvements to the app’s private chat, available on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. Through it, users can send 30-second snippets of songs present on Amazon Prime Music and Apple Music services, being able to play the music without having to leave the social network or open the streaming app.
According to the company, Spotify tracks will be released soon and can also be played during a conversation on the platform. Check out how to send music in Instagram DM below.
Procedure teaches how to send music on Instagram DM — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
How to send music in Instagram DM
Step 1. To upload music in Instagram DM, open the desired song in your streaming app and copy the track URL;
How to put music on Instagram: copy the URL of the song in the streaming application to share it in Direct — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Open the conversation in Instagram Direct and paste the copied link in the message field. Then send the URL in the conversation;
How to add music on Instagram: send the URL of the song in Direct to generate a player — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. The link will automatically turn into a player, available to everyone in the conversation. Then, tap the “Play” icon to listen to the song. Note that it is possible to follow the playback and also pause the song.
How to put music on Instagram: social network creates player to play the song within the conversation — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Ready. Use the tips to learn how to send music in Instagram DM.
