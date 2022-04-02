“I must have taken a nap”

In a statement to the police, Kaique Reis also reported that he would have slept at the wheel.

the accident of Rodrigo Mussi, this past Thursday (30), became one of the most talked about subjects on the networks. Even Thaddeus, during yesterday’s program, was visibly shaken by what happened. Some brothers even noticed something strange in the presenter. The ex-BBB 22reportedly suffered a head trauma.

He was thrown and had numerous fractures. In a statement, his advice said: “Through this we came to inform you that our advisor Rodrigo Mussi was the victim of a car accident this last morning and is hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo. Soon we will release more information about his health status.”.

Rodrigo I was in the morumbifollowing the classic between Sao Paulo and palm trees. After the duel, he requested a car by app and was answered by Kaique Reisdriver. Mussi, who was not wearing a belt, was the one who was most injured. in contact with the Good morning SPthe pilot admitted that he may have dozed off and recalled that everything happened very quickly.

“I only saw the airbag in my face, I must have had a nap, sleep, something, and unfortunately there was this accident.”he said. Rodrigo will remain under observation for the next 48 hours and is Clinical Hospital, in the West Zone of São Paulo. So far, he has had surgery on his head and one of his legs.