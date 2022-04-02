Instagram launches set of improvements for direct messages

Instagram launched this Thursday (31) a set of features for direct messages, with the aim of making the inbox improved. Since the end of last year, the social network has brought changes to the direct messages (DMs) to offer a more complete and closer experience to Messenger.

The new update includes the ability to share music, send silent messages (without notification), see who is online to chat and reply to people while browsing the feed.

Many of today’s additions are derived from Threads, a companion messaging app discontinued in December 2021. At the time, the developers explained that they would bring the unique features to the main Instagram app at some point.

This novelty package should provide more ways to interact in private messages, without people having to resort to external software such as WhatsApp.

What’s New for Instagram Direct Messaging in 2022

Songs in DMs

You can show a preview of music to your friends in direct messages (Image: Disclosure/Instagram)

After an integration with Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify (coming soon), the social network will allow each person to share a 30-second preview of songs in chats. The feature should work similarly to Stories and Reels, where you can search for tracks and cut an excerpt to insert into the content.

Reply anywhere

You can reply to your DMs without interrupting your feed browsing (Image: Disclosure/Instagram)

Previously, you had to be in the recipient’s chat window, in their inbox, to send an audio or text message. With the renewal, this is no longer a rule. It will be possible to see and respond to DMs while browsing the feed, without interrupting the viewing of posts.

faster sharing

Your four closest friends can receive your share faster (Image: Handout/Instagram)

It’s never been easier to send posts to your closest friends. Just tap and hold the share button to send the post you want to the four most frequent contacts on your list. It will still be possible to use the traditional feature of selecting who will receive the content, so this is just a shortcut.

Visible status

As in a traditional chat, Instagram will display the online status of whoever is available (Image: Handout/Instagram)

At the top of the app, you can see who is free to chat at the moment. The look is very reminiscent of Messenger and refers to the old chat messengers, in which the person was expected to go online to start the chat. It is also possible to mark not to appear there, in case the person wants to remain hidden.

silent messages

Don’t want to notify your group friends? Use @silencioso and send messages without bothering anyone (Image: Disclosure/Instagram)

You don’t always want to notify the recipient of a message because the person might be sleeping, off-hours, or busy at that time — and the notice could be distracting. With this feature, it is possible to send messages to the inbox without the cell phone vibrating or making sounds. Just add the @silent command to send discrete content.

new chat theme

To give conversations more personality, a chat theme is designed to make conversations more personalized. In the Lo-fi theme, the user will have a cityscape scene with stylized cats.

polls

You can open polls so that members of a group can give their opinion on something (Image: Disclosure/Instagram)

Once exclusive to Stories, polls can be used as a sticker to ask members of a group what they think about a given topic. It will be possible to know the best day to celebrate your birthday or if people like chocolate cake.

How to test new Insta DMs

Many of these announced features require the user to upgrade to Instagram’s integrated Messenger experience, first seen in 2020. In practice, the changes are associated with Facebook chat, such as the ability to change the color of the chat. chat, react with emojis, watch videos and other possibilities.

Those who preferred to keep their inboxes separate will only be able to enjoy the music sharing, new chat theme and quick send features.

Changes to DMs started rolling out from today to all users globally. You need to update the app to the latest version on Android and iOS.

Changes in 2022

Late last year, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri promised he would make a lot of tweaks to the inbox, privacy controls, monetization tools and video focus for 2022. offer a more complete service.

The change comes on the heels of the launch of Instagram’s chronological feed options, Following and Favorites, which allow users to view posts without the use of algorithms. The Favorites feed allows users to manually select a list of their closest friends or creators to keep a closer eye on what’s new, while the Following option simply sorts posts from newest to oldest.