Is it Venom? Magnetic slime can move and search for objects; watch video – 01/04/2022

It looks like something out of a comic book, but scientists at the Chinese University of Hong Kong claim to have created a slime (that sticky dough) magnet that can move inside the human body and even hold objects.

New Scientist magazine published a video showing the slime in action. “A robot made of magnetic sludge can be implanted inside the body to perform tasks such as recovering objects swallowed by accident,” says the post, which already has 72,800 likes.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Advanced Functional Materials, this is still a prototype. Its flexible structure can be controlled by magnets and is a good electrical conductor, which would also help with electrodes, for example.

Magnetic slime changes shape to hold object Image: Reproduction/@newscientist

It’s like the goo has a life of its own, reminiscent of Marvel’s Venom character. your appearance viscoelasticwhich can behave like a solid or liquid substance, is also reminiscent of the traditional Spider-Man villain.

The co-creator of technology, Professor Li Zhangsays that the experiment is real and not just a story made up to mark April Fools’ Day, celebrated this Friday, April 1st.

movement and composition

Slime is made from a mixture of polymers (macromolecules formed from smaller structural units) called alcohol. polyvinyl. In addition, it is composed of borax, a chemical mixture widely used in cleaning products, and neodymium magnet particles, a solid-state chemical element.

It is the neodymium that, activated magnetically, gives its ability to move, rotate or even change shape, creating letters like “C” and “O”

“It’s like mixing water with starch [de milho] at home. When you play it very quickly, it behaves like a solid. When you touch it gently and slowly, it behaves like a liquid”, says Zhang.

He adds that the invention still does not act independently so far. “The ultimate goal is to deploy it as a robot. We are still considering basic research to try to understand its material properties,” he explains.

For the time being, there are no plans for the application of the invention in the medical field, as some particles are still toxic. But Zhang points out that the safety of the material in health treatments depends only on how long the slime remains in the patient’s body.