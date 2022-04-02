“It is really serious and we need prayer”

The accident took place in the early hours of Thursday (31), on Marginal Pinheiros, near the Eusébio Matoso Bridge.

Rafael Belmont

Photos: Playback/BBB/Gshow
Yesterday (31), Rodrigo was involved in a car accident and generated a huge commotion on the networks. His health condition is serious and, according to information, the formerBBB 22 was thrown and suffered a head trauma. He will remain under observation for the next 48 hours and is Clinical Hospital, in the West Zone of São Paulo.

“Through this we came to inform you that our advisor Rodrigo Mussi was the victim of a car accident this last morning and is hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo. Soon we will release more information about his health status. From now on we ask everyone for prayers and good vibes”his advice wrote in a note.

HIV Tubewho was living a ‘romance’ with Rodrigo, also manifested itself. In your Instagramshe published: “Guys, I’m in the hospital with Rodrigo’s family, I don’t know how to ask this of you, but Rodrigo wasn’t a public person recently, the family is scared of all this, they’re not used to it. Please, I sincerely ask you to respect it.”.

“Don’t believe everything you read, even in those moments there are people wanting headlines! We are 24 hours with the doctors and trust only what you see there. But right now, it’s just time to pray and respect the family, please.”, he added. in contact with the gshowshe also confirmed that the case is delicate: “It is really serious and we need prayer”.

