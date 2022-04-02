IT’S OFFICIAL: MICROSOFT REVEALS THE XBOX SERIES X ELITE WITH 24 TERAFLOPS OF POWER

8K, 24 Teraflops and 2TB NVME Gen2 SSD

Congratulations! You fell for the April 1st prank!

This concept of a new console Xbox Series X Elite was created by graphic designer Jermaine Smithalso known as Concept Creator, in collaboration with the channel Phone Industry. The rendering has amazing LED lighting on both sides of the console, with a large on/off switch, eject button, Blu-ray and 4 USB ports.

The rear (no photo) has a suggestion of 6 inputs: power, ethernet, USB 3.1 (2x), HDMI 2.1 connector and the input for the expansion card for storage. In terms of ventilation, the Xbox Series X Elite console plus has fans on the top and on both sides, as well as the back.

Already in the real world, Microsoft must present its new consoles affectionately dubbed ‘Xbox Series X Elite and Xbox Series S Slim‘ sometime between 2022 and 2023. Among the expected news are AMD’s new CPU/GPU and new Velocity architecture.

We would like to congratulate the Concept Creator channel team, the true creators of this concept project for a Xbox Series X Elite.

