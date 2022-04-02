Joinville Health Department starts vaccination against influenza and measles

Next Monday, 4th, the Health Department of Joinville will start the 2022 influenza and measles vaccination campaigns. This year, the vaccine will be offered at the Basic Family Health Units and also at the Centerventos Immunization Center Cau Hansen.

In the first phase, which runs from April 4th to 30th, immunization against Influenza includes elderly people aged 60 and over and health workers. Then, from April 30 to June 3, the campaign will include children aged 6 months to 4 years.

From May 2, teachers, pregnant women, puerperal women, people with chronic diseases, professionals from the security and rescue forces, people with disabilities, truck drivers, public transport and port drivers will be able to receive the vaccine against influenza.

The Measles campaign will immunize health workers from April 4 to 30. From April 30th to June 3rd, children aged 6 months to 4 years will be able to receive the measles vaccine.

“Vaccination campaigns are very important to help immunize the population and increasingly promote the culture of prevention”, says Jean Rodrigues da Silva, Health Secretary of Joinville.

Immunization locations and times

UBSFs (with the exception of Jativoca and Morro do Amaral): from Monday to Friday, check the complete list and schedule on the Joinville City Hall website;

Centreventos Immunization Center: Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm / Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am to 1 pm.

