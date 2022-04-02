Journalist Pedro Ferreira, from the State Health Department, dies at the age of 33 in Goiânia | Goiás

Journalist and head of communication at the State Health Department Pedro Henrique Ferreira died at the age of 33 this Saturday (2), in a hospital in Goiânia. According to former Health Secretary Ismael Alexandrino, he was being treated for bacterial pneumonia, but he couldn’t resist.

“He was hospitalized for a few days, was intubated the day before yesterday and died today [2]. A big loss. Golden boy, very competent, human, kind and polite”, said Alexandrino.

The cause of death has not yet been released. He had been hospitalized for about 10 days, according to Alexandrino. O g1 could not contact the hospital where he was being treated. A cousin of the journalist informed that the funeral will be in Sanclerlândia, where the family lives.

Journalist Pedro Ferreira died at the age of 33 in a hospital in Goiânia, Goiás

Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) published a note of regret on his social network and said that the journalist faced “like no one else the difficulties imposed by the pandemic, in the face of the portfolio most impacted by the disease. He never let himself down”.

“We are all dismayed and disheartened by his early departure. Pedro was a very dear person, fun, extremely helpful and competent”, wrote Caiado.

Journalist Pedro Ferreira died at the age of 33 in a hospital in Goiânia, Goiás

Pedro Henrique Ferreira was born in Mossâmedes, in the center of Goiás, and graduated in journalism from the Federal University of Goiás (UFG). Before working in the area of ​​communication, he was a veterinarian.

“A professional committed to his work and a unique person, Pedro masterfully commanded the communication and relationship with the press of the most demanded portfolio in recent years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic”, wrote Caiado. ]

The mayor of Goiânia, Rogério Cruz (Republicans), also mourned the death of the journalist on his social network and said that he worked in the communication of the Municipal Health Department.

“During the pandemic, Pedro contributed enormously to the dissemination of essential information for the public health of Goiás, ahead of the communication of the Secretary of State for Health. Pedro leaves good memories to all colleagues who witnessed his brilliant career”, posted Cruz.

Ismael Alexandrino and Pedro Ferreira in Goiás