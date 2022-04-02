Microsoft-Activision: Some U.S. Senators Are Concerned About the Takeover and Pressure the FTC

It appears that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard also represents an element of concern for politics in the United States, with some US senators pressuring the FTCbody that currently evaluates the procedure, claiming to block it in case critical elements arise.

There are four senators in particular: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Sheldon Whitehouse, who sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan to watch the procedure closely, according to the Wall Street Journal. “We are very worried with the progressive consolidation of technology industries and the impact this can have about the workers“says the letter.

Based on what has emerged, it seems that the most critical point for politicians is the management of Activision’s internal behavior after complaints of mistreatment and abuse suffered by employees, in addition to the fact of providing for the maintenance of Bobby Kotick as CEO until the closing of the operation scheduled for 2023, in addition to the large “compensation” that the head of Activision Blizzard would pocket.

“This lack of attitude despite shareholders, employees and the public demand that Kotick be held accountable by the culture it created, it would be an unacceptable result in the proposed acquisition of Microsoft”says the letter of the senators in question termination of the contract in case the workers cannot negotiate with the company.

On this last aspect, Microsoft has already indicated that it does not want to oppose the formation of labor unions within Activision Blizzard. As for Activision’s focus on the toxicity aspect of the workplace, some argue that it is a less critical factor for the FTC than the risk of over-centralization of power or monopoly, so it is difficult to assess, at the moment, how much weight such a claim by the policy might have in the examination of the case.

