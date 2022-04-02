More than 30 countries join the United States in releasing oil reserves – News

President Joe Biden said on Friday that more than 30 countries have joined the United States in freeing up their oil reserves to stabilize the market unstable by the war in Ukraine.

“This morning, more than 30 countries from around the world were called to an extraordinary meeting and reached an agreement to release tens of millions of additional barrels of oil to the market,” Biden said in a message to the White House.

The American president announced last Thursday (31) that he would release 1 million barrels a day for six months from the United States’ strategic oil reserves.





The objective is to try to contain the rise in the value of oil since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which impacts the world economy. This will be the biggest use of US strategic reserves since 1975.

On March 7, oil reached its highest level since the 2008 crisis. North Sea Brent hit $139.13 a barrel and US WTI hit $130.50.

Since then, prices have dropped. The price of oil stabilized on Friday, briefly dropping below $100 a barrel.



