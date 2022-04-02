MP-RS asks for removal of health managers from hospital investigated in Canoas

Operation Copa Livre started in Canoas last Thursday with court orders fulfilled by the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul (MPRS)which removed the Mayor Jairo Jorgefollow with ramifications. This Friday, the MP-RS filed a public civil action asking for the removal of the company that manages the Hospital de Pronto Socorro de Canoas (HPSC). According to the agency, the request is for the State to take over the administration of the nursing home for 120 days and the “population is not harmed” by the investigations.

The request is a consequence of the facts found by the Prosecutor’s Office for the Original Criminal Function in conjunction with Gaeco – Núcleo Saúde. According to the agency, the investigation points to a series of irregularities that would have been practiced in the hiring carried out by the management of Canoes, with a waiver of bidding, of the social organization that manages the HPSC since January 27 this year.

On Thursday, six people were removed from their positions in the city hall by the operation. In addition to Jairo Jorge, a direct advisor to his office, the Secretary of Planning and Management, the Secretary of Health and two civil servants. In all, 81 precautionary measures were carried out against 24 individuals and 15 companies. Seven of these companies were banned from contracting with the government.

In his social media accounts, Jorge said he was “surprised” by the operation. “I am perplexed by the serious accusations and attacks on my honor, but I continue to believe in justice and have the conviction that all the facts will be duly clarified,” he wrote yesterday.

