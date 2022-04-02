NATO accuses Russia of regrouping troops and increasing offensive against Ukraine

posted on 01/04/2022 06:00 / updated 01/04/2022 09:44



At around 3 am on Thursday (3/31, local time), Glib Mazepa, 35, a resident of Kharkiv (east), was awakened by his wife. “She saw about 10 rockets cross the sky. The flash was like a flash. The projectiles landed about 3.5 km from our house”, he told the Correio. At noon, he and his family were startled again. “We heard a strong explosion, about 500m from here. The last 48 hours were of intense bombing”, he said. When he was talking to the reporter, at 9:34 pm on Thursday (16:34 in Brasília), Glib recorded the sound of a barrage of Grad rockets. His reports appeared to confirm the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) complaint that Russian forces had positioned themselves to bomb eastern Ukraine.

“According to our intelligence data, Russian units are not withdrawing, but repositioning themselves. Russia is trying to regroup (its forces), resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbass region” in eastern Ukraine, said Jens Stoltenberg, secretary -General of NATO. “There will be more attack, with more suffering.”

In turn, US President Joe Biden also expressed skepticism about the Kremlin’s information about troop reductions in some cities. “So far, there is no clear evidence that he is withdrawing all these forces from Kiev. There are also hints that he is reinforcing his troops in Donbass,” he explained, admitting that he is “a little skeptical.”

According to Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin “appears to be isolated”. “There are indications that he fired or placed under house arrest some of his advisers,” he said. On Wednesday, British and US intelligence services corroborated information that Putin had been misled by members of the Russian Joint Chiefs of Staff about the real situation on the battlefield.

Under pressure from international financial sanctions, Putin signaled yesterday that he intends to use gas as a retaliatory weapon. The Kremlin does not rule out cutting off fuel supplies to the European Union (EU) if it does not receive payments in rubles, Russia’s currency. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the Russian threat over the gas and warned that EU members would continue to pay in euros and dollars, in line with the terms of the contracts. In the diplomatic field, dialogues between negotiators from Kiev and Moscow should continue today, in virtual format. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlüt Cavusoglu, announced articulations for the viability of a meeting between Sergei Lavrov and Dmitro Kuleba, heads of Russian and Ukrainian diplomacy respectively. The second high-level meeting should take place “in a week or two.”





The expectation for today involves the evacuation of hundreds of civilians from the city of Mariupol (southeast), where the situation is considered catastrophic by humanitarian organizations. The Ukrainian government sent 45 buses to the area to carry out the rescue under the command of the International Committee of the Red Cross, taking advantage of the opening of humanitarian corridors and a local ceasefire announced by Russia. Around 160,000 civilians remain stranded in Mariupol, under heavy shelling. Jason Straziuso, a spokesman for the Red Cross, told the report that the organization’s teams are positioned with medical supplies and other items, and ready to facilitate the safe passage of the refugee convoy. “We will be ready to lead the operation as long as all parties agree on the exact terms, including the route, start time and duration,” commented Straziuso.

Director of the Institute for Government Relations (in Kiev), Artem Oliinyk told the Courier that Russia had failed in its plan to capture Ukraine and destroy the armed forces. “With the return of some troops from strategic areas such as Kiev and Chernihiv, the Russians will use additional resources to consolidate the occupation in the south of the country, in addition to trying to take control of the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk (east). It is worth remembering that Mariupol belongs to Donetsk, and Moscow will not back down from trying to take it,” he explained. He believes that the coming weeks will be accompanied by active hostilities in southern and eastern Ukraine, in parallel with the negotiation process in Turkey.

According to Oliinyk, Ukraine has the strength to defend itself, while Russia should maintain its offensive potential. “We can expect progress in the negotiations only after the collapse of Russian military capabilities. The main theater of operations will be the Donbass and Kharkiv regions. The future contours of the post-war system of relations across Europe will depend on this Russian campaign in the east.” The West must help Ukraine to repel the latest enemy attack and preserve its sovereignty. If Ukraine is defeated, there is a risk of a major war in Europe, and NATO member states will suffer the consequences,” warned the scholar. .

Jason Straziuso, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross

Do you see signs of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine?

When we see such a level of destruction, when we witness the degree of suffering, there are very serious questions about the way in which hostilities are conducted. But we don’t make accusations in public. We speak directly to actors in the conflict about lobbying on humanitarian issues, including safe passage for civilians, humanitarian corridors and respect for international humanitarian law. While these conversations take place in private, they should not be confused with complicity. This approach allows us to have frank discussions. It also enables us to continue this vital role of neutral humanitarian intermediary and maintain relationships with all sides in a conflict so that we can continue to insist on adherence to the laws of war.

Does the attack on the Red Cross warehouse fit into a violation of the laws of war?

The warehouse in Mariupol was used to store relief supplies, before being shared with communities in need. Under international humanitarian law, objects used for humanitarian aid operations must be respected and protected at all times. We are concerned that even a building with a red cross on the roof has been seriously damaged.

Popularity on the rise

Some 83% of Russians approve of Vladimir Putin’s move, which has gained 12 points in popularity compared to February, according to a poll published by independent Russian institute Levada, his first since the start of the offensive in Ukraine on Feb. Only 15% of Russians say they do not approve of the president’s action (-12% in one month) and 2% have no opinion. Previous polls had been released in recent weeks and showed Putin’s approval rating of 80% or more, but were conducted by pro-government institutions. Vladimir Putin justified the Russian military offensive against Ukraine by accusing it of having organized a genocide of the Russian-speaking population and of serving as a springboard for NATO, an existential threat to Russia.

“I saw Armageddon”, says Alona Zagreba



“I am 15 years old and I lived in Mariupol. We left the city on March 16. There was heavy fighting. First of all, the enemies interrupted the supply of electricity, heating and gas, as well as cellular communications. I saw the military Russians and how they fired.The calm, the laughter and the faith in God helped me to survive.

I saw Armageddon. I saw how everything around me exploded, how missiles flew. People cooked over fires, then a fighter would appear. Everyone ran for shelter, and Russian soldiers looted grocery stores and other stores. They carried bags and even televisions. I witnessed how houses burned and how missiles and bombs hit neighboring buildings. My family and I stayed in our apartment, tucked away in the hallway. We had food, but it ran out and our friends fed us. We were fetching water from the hospital.

During our escape, Russian soldiers fired on our column of cars, but we were not hit. This is a bloody and terrible war, which must end immediately. I want Ukraine to rebuild itself and start to flourish again. After I left town, I learned that friends of mine had died. Today, my family and I are in Luxembourg.”

15 year old student. Born in Donetsk, she lived in Mariupol. Today, she is a refugee in Luxembourg

Federal deputy José Nelto (Podes-GO) submitted a request to Itamaraty for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Alberto Franco França, to adopt the necessary measures to enable a virtual speech by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the National Congress. “It is important that the Brazilian Congress can invite President Zelesnky to make a virtual speech to the Brazilian nation, which in turn will take real knowledge of the situation experienced in that country, in particular, to demand firmer sanctions from the Brazilian government to the detriment of any government that attacks democracy,” said the parliamentarian. In recent weeks, Zelensky has spoken to parliaments in several countries, including: the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands.