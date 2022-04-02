‘Nazi grandmother’ who denies the Holocaust is sentenced to 1 year in prison in Germany | World

A court in Berlin, Germany, on Friday sentenced a 93-year-old German woman to 12 months in prison for denying that Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust.

Called the “Nazi grandmother”, Ursula Haverbeck is a well-known figure in German denialism and had filed an appeal for two previous convictions, in 2017 and 2020.

According to the court’s decision, Haverbeck “damages the memories of millions of people murdered by the Nazi regime.”

“You are not a Holocaust researcher, you are a Holocaust denier,” the sentence read. “That’s not knowledge you’re spreading, that’s poison.”

Haverbeck has repeatedly claimed that the Auschwitz death camp was just a labor camp – which has been tirelessly denied by several historians.

It is known that at least 1.1 million Jews were murdered inside this concentration camp by Nazi officials.

In total, six million Jews were exterminated by the Nazis between 1940 and 1945.

Haverbeck has already paid multiple fines and served at least 30 months for similar crimes. The decision is still subject to appeal.

‘Historical Revisionism’

On her website, Ursula Haverbeck appears as a “representative of historical revisionism” and prides herself on being an “intrepid fighter for the truth”.

She was married to Werner Georg Haverbeck, a far-right militant who died in 1999.