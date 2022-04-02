Passengers experience a moment of despair after flight failure and tire explosion; watch – Metro World News Brazil

Passengers on a company flight Latam that had the route between the cities of Medellin and Cartagenaat Colombialived yesterday (29) moments of despair after a failure that resulted in an emergency landing.

According to details shared by the portal Publicity meterin a statement, Latam commented on what happened and said that “The plane had a problem with the nose landing gear wheels during takeoff. As a result of this situation, the plane immediately returned to the airport.”.

In one of the recordings shared on the networks, one can see the moment when one of the tires explodes, resulting in a great flash and later followed by smoke.

Passengers are desperate for what happened

In another video, recorded by one of the passengers, it is possible to follow all the drama lived inside the aircraft. In the images, people appear crying and others praying, while the commissioners try to maintain control, asking everyone to remain seated.

Although the scare airplanwhich is the concessionaire responsible for the airport, said that the situation ended well and without any injuries. “All care units (aeronautical firefighters, airport health and authorities) are on site responding to the emergency”.

(5:10 p.m) | There is no estimate of the opening of the Airport because the aircraft that presented the falls, however, had not been moved from the runway. These are the affected operations: Outstanding flights: 5 cancelled, 7 with delays. Arriving flights: 3 canceled, 8 with delays. — José María Córdova (@AeropuertoMDE) March 29, 2022

Due to the unexpected event, at the time it happened, the airport was closed.

See below the video recorded from inside the plane and which was shared on Twitter. (If you can’t see it, don’t worry and just access the following link).

In panic, pasajeros del flying Medellín Cartagena. The crew detected a failure on one of the rims of the forward train after the despegue. The landing was carried out in a controlled manner under security conditions for the occupants of the aircraft and the personnel in the land. pic.twitter.com/xLtQFJdgMR — El Norte Hoy (@norte_periodico) March 29, 2022

