Pernambuco already confirms community transmission of the omicron subvariant BA.2

After announcing the first case of the omicron BA.2 subvariant that progressed to death, the Pernambuco Health Department (SES) confirms the community transmission of BA.2 in the state. Community transmission is a mode of circulation in which health authorities are no longer able to trace the first patient who originated the chains of infection.

The positive record for subline BA.2, identified for the first time in the State, was from an 82-year-old woman who lived in Recife and had the sample collected on February 4th. She died on the 20th of the same month.

According to the Recife Health Department, the elderly woman had no contact with other sick people and had not traveled recently. That is, this community transmission differs from imported cases (situation in which a person is infected by the virus while traveling abroad) and from local transmission (condition in which someone is infected from contact with someone who has become ill in another region or country).

When it is found that community transmissionthe virus is more widespread, which requires more effective care.

The last genetic sequencing carried out by the Instituto Aggeu Magalhães (IAM), a Fiocruz unit in Pernambuco, showed that, of the 54 genomes analyzed, all (100%) were identified as belonging to the omicron lineage (BA.1; BA.1.1; BA.2 ). The collections were carried out between the beginning of February and the first half of March.

According to a survey by Fiocruz, in addition to Pernambuco, six other states have confirmed cases of Ômicron BA.2: Ceará, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

“BA.2 is already circulating in several Brazilian states, which further increased the possibility of circulation of this subline in Pernambuco territory. Therefore, we continued to pay attention to the genomic surveillance of the new coronavirus in the state, periodically analyzing samples from different periods, which made it possible for us to identify the subvariant in our most recent genetic sequencing”, says the State Secretary of Health, André Longo.

He reinforces that, despite the deceleration of the pandemic, essential care, such as vaccination, correct hand hygiene, use of masks and isolation in case of flu symptoms, must continue.

“Even with vaccines, we know that the population is susceptible to severe cases of the disease, especially the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and patients with comorbidities. The detection of BA.2 in Pernambuco rekindles the alert of the importance of vaccination to face the pandemic. Get vaccinated. This is the most effective way to prevent yourself against the disease”, points out André Longo.

The 54 samples analyzed in this last sequencing were from patients residing in the cities of Afogados da Ingazeira (1), Afrânio (1), Araripina (1), Belém de São Francisco (1), Cabrobó (2), Caruaru (8) , Casinhas (1), Dormentes (1) Garanhuns (1), Iati (1), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (2), Olinda (2), Orocó (3), Paulista (1), Petrolina (13), Recife (10) ), São Bento do Una (1), São José do Egypt (1), Vitória de Santo Antão (1), in addition to patients from the states of Alagoas (1) and Rio Grande do Sul (1).

In the United Kingdom

According to AFP, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the United Kingdom has reached a new record, according to estimates released this Friday (1st), the day the government ended free testing as part of its strategy to combat the pandemic.

Based on a representative sample of the population, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) calculates that 4.9 million people were infected with the coronavirus last week, up from 4.3 million in the first week of the year, a record. previous year in this country of 67 million people.

There were about 700,000 more cases of contagion than in the previous week, according to this study. It is considered more reliable than daily statistics, because the latter depend on people being willing to take the tests and report the results to the authorities.