POCO F4 receives new certification, launch soon – Tudo em Tecnologia

Sales success in several parts of the world, Xiaomi’s POCO F3 is close to winning a successor, the POCK F4. Proof of this is that the model has recently passed NBTC certification in Thailand, which indicates that its global launch is approaching.

As usual, the NFTC certification didn’t provide much detail on the device’s specs. Despite this, it confirmed that it will have a model number of 22021211RG and will come with support for 5G connectivity.

According to previous leaks, the POCO F4 will come again with a Snapdragon 870 processor. Despite being already known by the public, this 7 nm processor is still capable of running any app or game from the Play Store without slowdowns.

For construction, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support. In addition, it should include a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 67W super fast charging.

Main specifications – POCO F3: