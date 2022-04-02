Police Offered to Arrest Will Smith After Slapping Chris Rock, Says Oscar Producer | Oscars 2022

Authorities took no action because Rock refused to press charges, producer Will Packer said on Thursday, echoing what a police spokesman said on Sunday.

“They were saying, you know, that’s aggression, that’s a word they used at the time,” Packer said in excerpts from an interview airing Friday on “Good Morning America.” from ABC.

“They said, let’s get him. We’re prepared. We’re prepared to get him now,” Packer added.

During the Oscars live broadcast, Smith took the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, and slapped the comedian in the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave an emotional speech onstage as he accepted the best actor trophy for his role in “King Richard: Raising Champions.”

Behind the scenes, police were discussing options with Rock, according to Packer.

Rock “was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine.’ And to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish,'” Packer added.

Rock representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smith apologized to Rock, producers and viewers in a statement Monday, saying he “reacted emotionally.”