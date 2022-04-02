Police officer arrested after having sex with rapist she was supervising

A police officer was arrested after having an affair with a convicted rapist she was supposed to be overseeing. Rachel Beale, 53, worked in the sexual and violent offenders management unit of the Wiltshire Police in England.

The relationship she established with the convicted rapist earned her a charge of misconduct in public office. On Wednesday, she was sentenced to six months in prison by the Crown Court in Bristol, after being found guilty of the crime in January. The affair between the two took place between February and September 2020

Rachel, who is married, was spotted by her husband in bed with Marc Few, 44, who was sentenced to six years in prison for raping a woman in Devizes, Wiltshire, in 2003, according to the Daily Mail.

The policewoman reportedly fell in love with the man after hiring him to do some errands at her house in the countryside.

After the case went public, Rachel resigned from the police before they could even kick her out. She also admitted to having entered into an intimate and emotional relationship with Marc when she was his supervising officer, knowing there was a power imbalance and conflict of interest.

She used her professional status to make hotel reservations to be with her lover. The officer also allowed Marc to smoke marijuana at his home in the village of Kencot, Oxfordshire.

“Those who abuse trust and responsibility must understand that it is inevitable that a prison sentence will be the consequence if they act the way you did,” the judge commented. Peter Blair.

In addition to prison, Rachel will also be banned from working for any other police force.