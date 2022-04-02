Police officer knocks over man and is attacked by his own dog

Policeman knocked over man and was attacked by his own dog (Reproduction/@NopauseTV/Twitter)

Over the last few days, a video has gone viral through social media that gives internet users from different countries something to talk about. The images have repercussions for showing a confusion involving beachgoers in Panama City, Florida (USA), with a police officer. What is most surprising, however, is that the officer was accompanied by a dog that acted differently than imagined: the dog attacked the police officer himself in the face of his movement against people in the place.

According to TooFab, there are still no details as to how the whole mess started. However, police officers have been deployed to the Panama City area to curb spring break goers, those who stir up riots and infringe local rules.

In the images that went viral, it is possible to see a female police officer holding a woman in a bikini. Meanwhile, the policeman with the dog goes towards another woman. In the sequence, a boy in a red cap appears in front of the officer and the agent goes for him, knocking him to the ground.

When throwing the boy to the ground, the policeman also falls and it is then that the dog starts attacking the officer with bites in the arm. He stops in moments, but the animal’s quick reaction was enough for netizens to question the police officer’s attitude. For some, the dog deserves a raise for having prevented the agent from continuing to attack the boy. “This dog deserves a medal,” commented another. “The dog knows who the real aggressor is,” reads the caption of the video posted on Twitter. In all, the images have already been viewed more than 700,000 times on the profile alone. Check out:

