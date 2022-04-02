‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid Will Pass Earth Today

This month begins with another asteroid making its closest approach to Earth this Friday (1). It will fly around Earth at a distance of about 74,23,046 kilometers. Due to its size and distance from our planet, the asteroid has been labeled ‘potentially dangerous’.

Despite the international classification, it poses no threat to our planet. During the flyby, the space rock will pass at a distance of 7.4 million kilometers from our planet, equivalent to almost 19 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which keeps an eye on near-Earth objects (NEOs) such as asteroids and comets, has revealed that FF1 2007 made its previous approach in 2020.

The lab even released an orbital map showing the asteroid’s path through our solar system. An object is classified as NEO when it is located at a distance of less than 1.3 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun.

READ MORE:

After sanctions, Russia threatens to leave US astronaut in space

2 – Fell into the net: With Marcos Pontes, CNPq went into space

Billionaire who went to space dies in plane crash

When was this asteroid discovered

According to CNEOS, the asteroid was discovered in March 2007, when it was found cruising through space at a speed of just 39,348 kilometers per hour. Its next flyby is scheduled for August 2035.

The aerolith’s approach comes just a week after asteroid 2013 BO76, larger than the Empire State Building, made its flyby. Measuring 450 meters in diameter, it was at a speed of 49,513 kilometers per hour. While its previous trip to our solar system was in 2013, it would be seen in July 2033, according to the NASA Laboratory.

Asteroid tracking has become more important than ever, especially considering asteroid 2022 EB5, which crashed on a Norwegian island nearly 470 kilometers off the east coast of Greenland and northeast Iceland.

Click here to register for the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our Telegram channel, click this link