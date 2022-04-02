Project proposes suspension of rule on mandatory coverage of health plans

Deputy Juninho do Pneu, author of the proposal

The Draft Legislative Decree (PDL) 45/22 suspends part of a normative resolution of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) that updated the List of Procedures and Events in Health, in force since last year. The proposal is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

The list is a document that guides the minimum coverage that health plan operators must offer. One of the articles in the resolution determines that, for coverage purposes, the list detailed in the rule is exhaustive – that is, plan operators do not need to cover procedures not included in the list.

The suspension of the article is requested by Deputy Juninho do Pneu (União-RJ), author of the proposal. According to him, a similar rule did not exist in the previous resolution, from 2017.

“The exhaustiveness of a list of procedures that do not keep up with the daily advances of medicine can put the health of health plan beneficiaries at risk, since these people seek private health for a necessary and quality health service”, he said. the deputy.

Procedure
Before going to the Plenary of the Chamber, the project will be analyzed in the commissions of Social Security and Family; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJ).

