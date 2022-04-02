PS Plus 2022 vs Xbox Game Pass: Compare Plans and Value | Online Platforms

PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass are the subscription gaming services of Sony and Microsoft, respectively. The first was expanded at the end of March with new plans that arrive from June, offering more than 700 games in the catalog, while the second also brings titles via streaming, releases and the possibility of playing on PC. PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass prices range from R$16.66 to R$59.90 per month, with three subscription options each. See below for more details on both platforms and find out which one is best for you.

PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass have similar services, but differences draw attention — Photo: Disclosure/Activision

The new version of PS Plus is a combination of the old subscription service with PS Now, Sony’s game streaming platform. The reformulation introduces benefits, such as game testing, has more than 700 titles in the library and gives access to games that were successful on old consoles, covering own titles and partner studios. PS Plus offers the subscriber three types of plans and arrives first in the Asian market in June 2022, followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world, respectively.

PS Plus library has classic and modern titles — Photo: Disclosure/PlayStation

Xbox Game Pass is considered by the gaming community to be one of Microsoft’s greatest successes. The service is known as “Netflix of games” and contains three subscription plans, all with a varied library that includes own and third-party games via download or streaming.

The great differential of the platform is exactly in the titles of Xbox Game Studios, since these arrive on the platform on the day of launch, as Sony will not offer in the plans of PS Plus. The success of Xbox Game Pass is so impressive that Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had already anticipated that a response from Sony would be inevitable.

What packages are available?

The new PS Plus comprises three subscription packages: Essential, Extra and Deluxe. Essential provides two free games per month, access to online multiplayer, plus discounts and cloud storage (advantages already present in the current subscription). Extra encompasses Essential features plus up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. The most complete plan has different versions and values ​​according to the region.

In Brazil, the Premium package arrives as a Deluxe, as PS Now is not available in our country. Sony’s game streaming service is the only source for the PS3 catalog. Therefore, with the most expensive plan, Brazilian users will be able to access PS1, PS2 and PSP titles in Deluxe, in addition to testing games for a limited time and taking advantage of the most basic subscriptions. The three packages make the games available for download.

Xbox Game Pass plans are designed for each type of device — Photo: Handout/Xbox

Xbox Game Pass is also split into three plans: Console, PC, and Ultimate. The first contains over 100 console games and member discounts. The PC package, on the other hand, is aimed at desktop users and includes EA Play, with the main titles from developer Electronic Arts, in addition to access to offers and exclusive content for subscribers.

Finally, the Ultimate plan makes the Game Pass and EA Play library of games available for console, PC and mobile devices. The most complete package also includes Xbox Live Gold, whose catalog of free games is updated monthly and allows you to play and stream from the cloud. It’s worth noting that Xbox Game Pass plans include Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One titles.

What games are available?

The catalogs of both services are frequently updated. PS Plus promises to bring together more than 700 games, between classic and modern titles. The service launches in June and will be accompanied by Death Stranding, God of War, Mortal Kombat 11, Returnal, Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, the full release schedule has yet to be released.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan told the portal Games Industry that the PS Plus catalog will embrace all types of games, from independent titles to the big names, through to classics that celebrate the heritage of PlayStation consoles.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the titles coming to the new PS Plus — Photo: Disclosure/Sony

However, Sony has already made it clear that the developer’s exclusive games will not enter PS Plus on launch day, as with Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s initiative to cherish the arrival of titles to the platform in the so-called day one was successful with Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, and the idea is to embrace the entire portfolio of Xbox labels.

It is worth remembering that the company’s most recent acquisition was Activision-Blizzard, responsible for franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. It is worth remembering that Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate plan subscribers also have access to EA Play, owner of the FIFA, F1, Madden, Star Wars franchises, among others.

What are the advantages of each?

The big news of PS Plus is game testing. The feature allows Deluxe plan subscribers to try out the games for a limited time before completing their purchase. In Brazil, the service gives access to PS1, PS2, PS4, PS5 and PSP catalogs.

The arrival of Halo Infinite to Xbox Game Pass on launch day moved the platform over the last year — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass, in turn, has two differentials in relation to Sony’s product. The platform makes all Xbox Game Studios games and some titles from partner studios available on launch day at no additional cost. In addition, the Ultimate package offers a trial for some EA Play titles and allows connection to game streaming, Xbox Live Gold. It is worth remembering that Game Pass encompasses the Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One libraries.

PS Plus arrives in Brazil with monthly, quarterly and annual subscription options. The Essential plan costs R$34.90 per month, while the quarterly package costs R$84.90, generating a monthly value of R$28.30. The annual fee corresponds to R$ 199.90 (approximately R$ 16.66 per month).

The second option is the Extra plan, with a monthly fee of BRL 52.90, BRL 139.90 (quarterly, about BRL 46.63 per month) or BRL 339.90 (annual, BRL 28.33 per month). month). The third and final alternative for PS Plus subscribers is the Deluxe plan, whose monthly fee is R$59.90, R$159.90 (R$53.30 per month) or R$389.90 (R$32 per month). .50 per month).

Xbox Game Pass, on the other hand, only offers monthly subscriptions. The Console and PC plans cost BRL 29.99, while the Ultimate package has a monthly fee of BRL 44.99. Currently, PC and Ultimate are priced at R$5 for the first month.

packages and values Plan Monthly Quarterly Yearly PS Plus Essential BRL 34.90 BRL 84.90 (or BRL 28.30/month) BRL 199.90 (or BRL 16.66/month) PS Plus Extra BRL 52.90 BRL 139.90 (or BRL 46.63/month) BRL 339.90 (or BRL 28.33/month) PS Plus Deluxe BRL 59.90 BRL 159.90 (or BRL 53.30/month) BRL 389.90 (or BRL 32.50/month) Xbox Game Pass Console BRL 29.99 unavailable unavailable Xbox Game Pass PC BRL 29.99 unavailable unavailable Xbox Game Pass Ultimate BRL 44.99 unavailable unavailable