PS Store – Spring Promotions

If you want to buy a game for PS5 or PS4 at reduced prices, there’s no way to cheat with PlayStation Store. PlayStation’s online store is always full of discounts, on games of all types and shapes, making it ideal for any gamer.

The latest PlayStation Store promotional campaign is called Spring Promotions and, of course, it will feature a wide range of games at a reduced price, which includes cutting-edge titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Returnal, Demon’s Soulsamong many, many others.

In this article, we’ll explain everything we know about Spring Promotions, including campaign dates, featured games, and a host of other information that we consider relevant. Come celebrate Spring with PlayStation!

PS Store – Spring Deals – Featured Games, Dates & Discounts

PlayStation Store Spring Promotions started on March 30th and will last until April 27, giving you practically a whole month to enjoy the games at reduced prices. Discounts can even reach 75%! However, it is important to note that the discounts do not stop there, as more and new titles will be added to the campaign from April 13th.

Below, you can see some of the highlights of the Spring Promotions, along with some information about the game in question:

Horizon Zero Dawn™: Complete Edition (PS4)

Price: €9.99 (previously €19.99) until April 27

If you haven’t had the chance to play Aloy’s first adventure yet, now is the time. Here at Eurogamer, we are absolutely captivated by the game, to the point of giving it a Mandatory badge. “Horizon not only lives up to expectations, it sets a new standard for quality in the genre. It’s one of the best games on PS4,” we said in the review.

God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4)

Price: €17.99 (previously €29.99) until April 27

Kratos’ latest adventure can then be purchased for a reduced price – if you’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of God of War: Ragnarok, our advice is to play the first game to catch up. In our review, God of War achieved a Mandatory badge, being “An epic journey between father and son through Norse mythology that renews God of War’s identity without disrespecting its origins.”

F1 2021 (PS4 and PS5)

Price: €16.99 (previously €84.99) until April 13

Enter the world of racing in F1 2021 and compete against twenty heroic drivers and ten iconic teams from the 2021 season. The game received a Recommended in our review, where we said that it is “An edition that has in the Braking Point mode the biggest new feature”. , a way to get to know and experience F1 from the inside, with all the drama and pressure”.

Return (PS5)

Price: €59.99 (previously €79.99) until April 13

Returnal, Housemarque’s PS5 exclusive game, wowed gamers with its frenetic gameplay and breathtaking graphics. In our review, we said that “Returnal is a unique combination of two genres wrapped up in Dark Sci-Fi. Very challenging, energetic and delightful gameplay”, for which it received a Recommended badge.

DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5)

Price: €44.99 (previously €89.99) until April 13

Experience the same moments over and over again as you try to kill the eight Visionaries and try out Arkane Studios’ fun concept. In our review, we said that “In Deathloop every day is the same, but the fun is in discovering all the island’s secrets to become the perfect assassin”, awarding the game the Recommended badge.

Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart (PS5)

Price: €59.99 (previously €79.99) until April 13

Insomniac Games has achieved an incredible feat with Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart, an incredibly beautiful and exciting game that makes full use of the PS5’s graphical capabilities. The game received the Recommended badge in our review where we stated that “PS5 technology gives you luxurious visuals and almost non-existent loading times, allowing this familiar formula to electrify your energy.” Sublime.

Other games featured in the PlayStation Store Spring Sale campaign are Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and NBA 2K22 (PS5 and PS4).

These are, of course, just a few of the highlights of PlayStation’s Spring Promotions, as there are many, many more games that we could have included. In any case, you can consult the complete list of promotions below.

If you are interested in a specific game, you can always click on the link that will take you to the PlayStation Store website.

Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition** for PS4™ and PS5™ for €76.99 – previously €109.99.

Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €51.99 – previously €79.99.

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®* on PS4™ for €34.99 – previously €69.99.

DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €44.99 – up from €89.99.

Demon’s Souls* on PS5™ for €49.59 – previously €79.99.

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition* for PS5™ for €69.99 – previously €99.99.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €67.99 – previously €79.99.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe + Bungie 30th Anniversary Deluxe* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €84.99 – previously €99.99.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot** for PS4™ for €23.09 – previously €69.99.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition* for PS4™ for €26.99 – previously €89.99.

Fortnite – Rising Shadows Pack* for PS5™ for €7.99 – previously €15.99.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut* for PS4™ for €49.69 (previously €69.99) and for PS5™ for €59.99 (previously €79.99).

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition* for PS4™ for €14.69 – previously €34.99.

GRID Legends* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €48.99 – previously €69.99.

GRID Legends – Deluxe Edition* for PS4™ and; PS5™ for €62.99 – before €89.99.

Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €38.49 – previously €69.99.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €40.19 – previously €59.99.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €59.99 – previously €79.99.

NBA 2K22 NG Legend Bundle* for PS5™ for €32.99 – previously €99.99.

Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €29.99 – up from €59.99.

Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €24.99 – up from €49.99.

Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart* for PS5™ for €59.99 – up from €79.99.

Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart Digital Deluxe Edition* for PS5™ for €70.19 – up from €89.99.

Red Dead Redemption 2* for PS4™ for €23.99 – previously €59.99.

Resident Evil Village* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €30.09 – previously €69.99.

Returnal* for PS5™ for €59.99 – previously €79.99.

Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition* for PS5™ for €70.19 – previously €89.99.

Rust Console Edition** for PS4™ for €39.99 – previously €49.99.

Rust Console Edition – Deluxe** for PS4™ for €47.99 – previously €59.99.

Rust Console Edition – Ultimate** for PS4™ for €63.99 – previously €79.99.

Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice* for PS4™ for €34.99 – previously €69.99.

Tales of Arise** for PS4™ and PS5™ for €41.99 – previously €69.99.

Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €59.99 – previously €99.99.

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2* for PS4™ for €22.49 – previously €44.99.

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle* for PS4™ and PS5™ for €27.49 – previously €54.99.

*Offer available on PlayStation™Store until April 13

** Offer available on PlayStation™Store until April 27

For more information and for a complete list of offers, visit PlayStation®Store. Did any of the promotions catch your eye?