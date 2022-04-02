PS VR2 takes VR gaming to a new level, says Unity

During the Game Developers Conference 2022, Unity showcased PS VR2 alongside various next-gen technologies. The virtual reality device “will take VR gaming to a new level,” according to the company’s presenters. The full conference was shared on the internet.

Bria Williams, senior product manager at Unity, had the following to say:

PS VR2 takes VR gaming to a new level by enabling a greater sense of presence and letting gamers immerse themselves in the gaming world like never before.

After showing the PS VR2’s features, the headset’s haptic feedback was praised by Williams.

Headset feedback amplifies the sensations of the player’s in-game actions. It is created by a single integrated engine with vibrations that add a tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience.

The PS VR2 received positive first impressions. After Chet Faliszek, CEO and co-founder of StrayBombay, a developer at Truant Pixel studio also praised the immersion offered by the device.

nDreams confirms AAA projects for PS VR2

Patrick ‘O Luanaigh, CEO of nDreams, confirmed $35 million in funding from the Aonic Group to invest in the PS VR2 VR catalog. The CEO issued a note to talk about the news. Read!