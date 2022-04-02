“Putin realized there may be no way out,” says Russian tycoon







West Says Putin Is Misinformed About Ukraine War Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

An exile and critic of the Russian president, tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky says Putin “is trapped” in Ukraine and has only two options: an escalation of the conflict or serious peace talks. “Putin understood that there may be no military solution,” said the oil businessman in an interview with DW.

Khodorkovsky spent a decade in prison in Russia on charges widely regarded as revenge for defying Putin’s regime.

Russian troops began the war in Ukraine on February 24, with Putin announcing as objectives the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of the former Soviet state, as well as the protection of Russian speakers in the country.

But with Russia’s failure to quickly occupy the country due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Moscow recently announced a change in its war objectives, saying it will focus on “liberating” the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. The West, however, is skeptical of the version.

“Putin is cornered when it comes to the military operation,” Khodorkovsky said. “Now he has two options: either escalate, which could mean introducing mobilization or the use of tactical nuclear weapons, or stabilize the situation and start serious peace talks.”

West’s position needs to be clear

To DW, Khodorkovsky also emphasized the importance of a unified Western discourse. “The West’s position needs to be clear, which means comprehensive support for Ukraine if the war continues and if Putin uses tactical nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction,” he said. “This kind of clear position from the West will, let’s say, help Putin make the right decision.”

Since the beginning of Moscow’s military aggression, the West has imposed unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia and started providing military aid to Ukraine. While the US and UK have banned Russian oil and gas imports, several Russian banks have been banned from the Swift interbank system.

However, many European countries such as Germany rely heavily on Russian energy supplies, which is why there have been no widespread international sanctions on the fossil fuel trade with Russia. On the other hand, the war led several governments to look for ways to reduce dependence on Moscow.

Khodorkovsky believes that for Putin to take the peace talks seriously, he “must realize that he is stuck in Ukraine.”

“After a month of war, he realized that there may be no military solution. It is an attempt to transition to a real negotiation process.”

change of strategy

UK and US intelligence services said on Wednesday that Putin is misinformed about the real situation in the war in Ukraine, as his advisers are afraid to tell him the truth.

On Thursday, the Kremlin denied the allegations, saying they were evidence that the US State Department and the Pentagon “do not have real information about what is happening in the Kremlin”.

“They don’t understand President Putin, they don’t understand the decision-making mechanism and they don’t understand the style of our work,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Khodorkovsky also believes that Putin launched the war based on false assumptions about Russian military capabilities and Ukrainian society.

“I am completely convinced that this time Vladimir Putin received a significant amount of false information both about the situation in Ukraine and about the condition of his own armed forces.”

Calling Putin a “bandit”, Khodorkovsky said: “Any attempt to come to terms with this type of man without first showing him strength is a big mistake. It only provokes him to take one more step towards an attack.”

le (dw)