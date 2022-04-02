Putin signs decree to recruit 134,500 more soldiers; Russia ‘not pulling out’, NATO warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday (31) that allows the recruitment of 134,500 citizens into the Russian army between April 1 and July 15 this year.

The Defense Ministry told Russian news agency Ria Novosti that none of the new recruits will be sent to the “special operation” in Ukraine (the government bans the word “war” when referring to the conflict).

The Spring 2022 mandatory military conscription will be aimed at men between the ages of 18 and 27, and it is expected that all young people called up will be placed in their respective bases by the end of May.

“Most military personnel will undergo professional training for 3 to 5 months in training centers,” the Russian government statement reads, adding that recruits will not be sent to any “red zone”.

Putin has repeated several times that he would not send recruits or reservists to fight in Ukraine, in addition to saying that the invasion of the neighboring country is being fought by “professionals” who fulfill “established objectives”.

“I want to emphasize that recruits do not and will not participate in combat. There will also be no more recruitment of reservists,” Putin declared in a speech in early March.

Russia ‘not withdrawing’

The Secretary General of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), Jens Stoltenberg, also said on Thursday (31) that Russian troops are not withdrawing from areas under siege in Ukraine.

The statement came days after the Russian government announced a “radical” reduction in military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions as a result of negotiations in Istanbul, Turkey.

“Russia is not withdrawing. On the contrary, it wants to strengthen its military operation in Donbass and keep up the pressure against Kiev. We can expect further military action and even more suffering,” Stoltenberg said.

A little earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry had also denied the alleged Russian withdrawal from Chernihiv and Kiev. “The enemy only withdrew the units that had suffered the greatest losses to resupply them,” a spokesman said.

The human rights commissioner of the Parliament of Ukraine, Lyudmyla Denisova, denounced a Russian attack on a bus convoy for the evacuation of civilians in Chernihiv. “Five buses ended up under enemy fire when they tried to enter the city to evacuate people.” At least one person died and four were injured.

Officially, the Russian government says it has already completed the first phase of its “special operation”, which provided for the reduction of the defense capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and which will now focus

in its priority objective: the “liberation” of the Donbass, where the separatist regions of

Donetsk and Lugansk.

In a statement released on Wednesday (30), the Russian Defense Ministry said that the regrouping of troops heading to Kiev and Chernihiv was aimed at “doubling efforts in priority areas, mainly to complete the liberation of Donbass”. “The objectives in Kiev and Chernihiv have already been achieved.”

