Putin will suspend gas contracts if countries do not pay in rubles

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he would suspend gas supply contracts if “unfriendly” countries do not pay for fuel in rubles and open an account in Russian currency with Gazprombank.

“I signed a decree today that sets out the rules for trading Russian natural gas with so-called unfriendly countries” that will take effect on April 1, the Russian leader announced shortly before a meeting with the aviation industry.

“We offer these countries a clear and transparent mechanism: to buy natural gas from Russia, they must open accounts in rubles with Russian banks. Payments for the supplied gas will be made from these accounts as of tomorrow,” Putin said.

In the decree, the Russian president specifies that the bank authorized to carry out the procedure is Gazprombank, one of the few financial institutions in Russia that has not been sanctioned by the European Union (EU) because it processes, together with Sberbank, a large part of the transactions of energy with the block.

The president stressed that Russia will not do “charity work” when it comes to supplying gas to Europe and other countries.

“If such payments are not made, we will consider this a breach by the buyers with all the resulting consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free and we will not do charity work either. This means that existing contracts (in case of non-payment of gas in rubles) will be suspended,” he warned.

Putin noted that Russia provided “European consumers with the resources, in this case gas, they received and paid for in euros, which they themselves later froze.”

“In this sense, there is reason to believe that we provide part of the gas to Europe practically for free”, he opined, saying that this cannot continue.

However, the decree gives the Foreign Investment Control Commission authority to grant “authorization to foreign buyers to fulfill their obligations to Russian suppliers of natural gas supplies without having to comply with the established procedure” on payment in rubles.

On March 8, the Russian government adopted a list of unfriendly countries and territories, including the United States, Canada, all EU members, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway. , San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan.