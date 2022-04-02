Quadriplegic gamer ends Elden Ring using adapted controller

Mouth movements and two-tube blows were used to control the character

Zhu Mingjun, a quadriplegic Chinese gamer, posted an impressive video of himself on the BiliBili platform. With a control adapted to be used with the mouth, Zhu manages to finish Elden Ring, the newest game from From Software, which in addition to being very successful is known for not having an easy difficulty mode.

Gamer Zhu Mingjun is a retired firefighter who had an accident while working. According to information, he is able to move his head and upper torso to a limited extent. There is no further information about when the accident occurred, but we can see that Zhu Mingjun remains a passionate gamer, willing to overcome challenges.

Elden Ring, like the rest of From Software’s games, is known for offering a difficulty, which according to director Miyazaki is part of the games’ identity. With the adapted controller Zhu Mingjun was able to enjoy his passion for Elden Ring and complete the challenges proposed by the game.

Accessibility

The control adapted to be used by mouth is a great example of accessibility within the gamer universe. By offering hardware that is adapted to the user’s conditions, the gamer can choose which games to try.



The process to complete Elden Ring, however, was far from straightforward. The adapted controller works with two air tubes, which Zhu can blow to perform different actions in the game. The character’s movement is performed with the breath movements. As he commented on the BiliBili platform, at first he needed his mother’s help to blow in the tubes and be able to move your character.

Over time, he gained practice until he was able to control the Elden Ring character independently. You can watch Zhu Mingjun’s video through this link, which will direct you to the BiliBili platform.

From minute six of the video, we follow the battle between Zhu against the Fire Giant, one of the bosses in the final part of the game. He uses Summon Mimic Tear to help him in combat and we can follow a beautiful dispute, where he almost dies several times, in the best style of From Software games.

