quadriplegic player manages to complete the game

Compared to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne, Elden Ring appears to be the least complex and challenging in FromSoftware’s catalog of productions, despite not having an easy mode. Proof of its accessibility is a quadriplegic Chinese player, who managed to complete the adventure using an adapted mouth control.

According to the Superpixel website, Zhu Mingjun is a former firefighter injured on the job — he can only move his head and part of his torso. Your joystick mouth, which uses two tubes and breathing to move his character, allowed him to complete his game.

But it wasn’t overnight that Mingjun adapted to the game’s challenges to defeat the seven main bosses. According to the report, he needed his mother’s help to perform basic actions with the controller, such as running and attacking opponents, for example. Now, already used to it, he broadcasts Elden Ring on Bilibili, a Chinese social network similar to YouTube.

With great reception on Metacritic, FromSoftware’s new bet is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

