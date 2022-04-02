Realme 9 Pro Plus arrives on Aliexpress at a devastating price – Tudo em Tecnologia

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Realme 9 Pro Plus arrives on Aliexpress at a devastating price – Tudo em Tecnologia 7 Views

The Realme 9 Pro+ was officially launched in Brazil last Thursday (31) with a suggested price of R$3,499. However, the model also began to be sold by retailer AliExpress with a special discount of R$ 1,519 in 6 interest-free installments on the card!

For those unfamiliar, the Realme 9 Pro+ is built around a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. For photos, it brings a 50MP Sony IMX766 camera that promises amazing photos. In addition, it includes two other 8MP and 2MP rear sensors and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

See too:

In performance, the smartphone also pleases with a Dimensity 920 processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. As a result, it promises high performance in games and other more intensive tasks. In addition, it comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W super fast charging.

Main features:

  • Screen: 6.43″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimension 920
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Internal storage: 128 GB
  • Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)
  • Frontal camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)
  • Drums: 4,500mAh with 60W fast charging
  • Others: support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, under-display optical fingerprint reader
  • Operational system: Android 12, under Realme UI 3.0 interface

Costing less than half the price compared to Brazil, the Realme 9 Pro+ is excellent value for money. However, the promotion has a limited duration and will end in the next few hours.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Rogue Legacy hits the Epic Games Store free for a limited time; check out

Rogue Legacy, a PC game by Cellar Door Games, will be available on the Epic …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved