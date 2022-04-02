Realme 9 Pro Plus arrives on Aliexpress at a devastating price – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Realme 9 Pro+ was officially launched in Brazil last Thursday (31) with a suggested price of R$3,499. However, the model also began to be sold by retailer AliExpress with a special discount of R$ 1,519 in 6 interest-free installments on the card!

For those unfamiliar, the Realme 9 Pro+ is built around a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. For photos, it brings a 50MP Sony IMX766 camera that promises amazing photos. In addition, it includes two other 8MP and 2MP rear sensors and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

In performance, the smartphone also pleases with a Dimensity 920 processor combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. As a result, it promises high performance in games and other more intensive tasks. In addition, it comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W super fast charging.

Main features:

Screen: 6.43″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 90 Hz refresh rate

6.43″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimension 920

MediaTek Dimension 920 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 119°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)

16 MP (f/2.4) Drums: 4,500mAh with 60W fast charging

4,500mAh with 60W fast charging Others: support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, under-display optical fingerprint reader

support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, under-display optical fingerprint reader Operational system: Android 12, under Realme UI 3.0 interface

Costing less than half the price compared to Brazil, the Realme 9 Pro+ is excellent value for money. However, the promotion has a limited duration and will end in the next few hours.