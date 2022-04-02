Rescuer says Rodrigo Mussi tried to move, but couldn’t

The rescuer Rafael da Silva Teixeira, who provided first aid to Rodrigo Mussi, after the car accident suffered by the boy, revealed to Quem that the former BBB tried to get up and move, but could not. Teixeira also told other details of the moment.
Rafael assured that Mussi was not thrown through the car window, and that when making the first assistance to the influencer, he noticed that he was trying to move and leave the place. “He was inside the vehicle, on his knees behind the seat. He wasn’t talking. Trying to move, he got up, but he couldn’t. It was just me and a technician, we didn’t have the proper equipment. I only did first aid.”
The rescuer was driving a private ambulance when he stopped to help Rodrigo and the 99 driver who was driving the car that was involved in the accident. The man dozed off at the wheel and ended up crashing into a truck.
Teixeira says he assisted the two until other rescue teams arrived. “As I was the only ambulance traveling on Marginal Pinheiros, we stop to provide service until Samu or the rescue arrives.” About Rodrigo’s condition, the professional added: “He didn’t say anything. He was trying to react, but he wasn’t talking.”
