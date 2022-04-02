Roberta Metsola goes to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola went to Kiev today and promised that the bloc will help Ukraine rebuild after Russia’s war.

On the agenda, the Maltese met with officials and gave a quick speech at the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament.

“Dear Ukrainian friends: soon we will help you to rebuild your cities and your country. We will continue to care for your families who were forced to flee until your safe return. We will help you to rebuild your cities when this illegal, unprovoked war and useless to end. We have already helped with the provision of financial, military and humanitarian assistance and this will continue and increase,” he said in a speech.

Metsola also thanked the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, for the invitation.

The European representative, the first from the European bloc to go to Kiev since the Russian attacks began on February 24, also met with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“This was a potent signal of political support. We discussed strengthening sanctions to stop the aggressor. We emphasize that Ukraine is fully ready to take the next step and enter the EU. Thank you for your full help,” Shmyhal wrote on his Twitter account. .

met the @EP_President Roberta Metsola today. visit to #Kyiv is a powerful signal of political support. Discussed enhancing sanctions to stop the aggressor. Stressed that #Ukraine is fully ready for the next step on the way to 🇪🇺. Grateful for comprehensive help! pic.twitter.com/mScJEdlNeG — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) April 1, 2022

Ukrainian MP Roman Hryshchuk said Metsola’s visit “is a courageous act” and that the visit “is an important message for the whole world”.

Metsola took to social media and said that his trip to Kiev “is a message of hope” and that the “resistance and courage of Ukrainians inspire the world”. “We’re with you. Thanks to Ruslan Stefanchuk for the invite,” she posted.

The MEP also confirmed that she spoke with Shmyhal about “the need for ever more extensive sanctions” and that “Europe will live up to” these demands.

Italians Andrea Marcucci (PD) and Deborah Bergamini (FI), both MEPs, also celebrated the leader’s trip.

“In Kiev, the hug between Roberta Metsola and Ruslan Stefanchuk, between the presidents of the European Parliament and of Ukraine, is a hug from all of us. Strength Ukraine”, posted Marcucci. For her part, Bergamini stressed that this “was a courageous gesture by a woman who wants to transmit the values ​​of democracy, solidarity, defense of human rights and the rule of law that inspire our actions.”

The visit of the President of the European Parliament was announced by surprise last night and the Maltese will already return to Brussels this Friday.