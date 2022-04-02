Rodrigo Mussi’s brother goes to the hospital and talks about his health condition: “Hope him react” – Quem

+



Diogo and Bruna Mussi, brother and sister-in-law of Rodrigo Mussi (Photo: Eduardo Martins / AgNews)

Diogo Mussi spoke about the state of health of his brother, Rodrigo Mussi, who had a car accident in the early hours of last Thursday (31) and remains hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, after undergoing surgery.

“His condition is stable. It was surgery to put a monitor on his brain and a monitor on his leg. But it’s okay, now it’s just waiting day after day, hoping he reacts. There’s not much to say. they say a lot, the general picture is stable. You can’t visit, it’s a hospital protocol. We just came to talk to the doctors”, he said next to his wife at the hospital door this Friday afternoon (1).

“He is in the ICU and now every minute depends on him, but he is doing well. The next 48 hours are essential for recovery. continued.

Diogo Mussi, brother of Rodrigo Mussi (Photo: Eduardo Martins / AgNews)

Diogo also explained that the brother arrived at the hospital around 4 am, but it was a few hours before he was identified. “He arrived undocumented, as a stranger, nobody knew who he was, so we only found out at the beginning of the night.” On the possibility that Rodrigo was without his documents, he explained: “I have no way of knowing. As it was a violent crash and, according to the driver’s account, he was thrown out of the car, the document may have been lost too.”

Diogo was also hopeful about Rodrigo’s recovery when talking about the next steps: “The surgery went as expected. He is young, he is strong, he is healthy. Now it depends on his recovery, on him progressing more and more, and it is what is happening… He had multiple fractures, so the body goes into a natural inflammatory process, so now we wait for it to go down so that tomorrow maybe they can take the sedation, reduce the sedation so that he reacts and so he is extubated and proceed.”

He also took the opportunity to thank the messages of affection and prayers, and asked the public to continue cheering for his brother’s speedy recovery: “We thank everyone who is sending him a lot of affection, he is a guy of great faith, He always believed in God a lot, we ask people to keep praying, he will need a lot of affection later because he will get out of this, I’m sure.”

Diogo Mussi, brother of Rodrigo Mussi, with Bruna Pevide Mussi, sister-in-law of the former BBB (Photo: Eduardo Martins / AgNews)

Diogo Mussi, brother of Rodrigo Mussi (Photo: Eduardo Martins / AgNews)