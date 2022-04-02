Rodrigo’s trauma occurred after a driver’s nap

Former participant of “BBB 22” Rodrigo Mussi is hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, after suffering head trauma and body fractures in a car accident. He was in an app car and the driver admitted that he must have slept while driving.

Rodrigo Mussi: symptoms and sequelae of head trauma

The accident happened in the early hours of last Thursday (31). Kaique Reis, the driver who was driving the car Rodrigo was in, was on Marginal Pinheiros when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the back of a truck carrying soybeans.

“The race appeared for me in the app. I picked up the passenger in Presidente Altino and was going to bring it to Consolação. Here in the middle of the Marginal, I only saw the airbag in my face. told in an interview with “Bom Dia SP”.

Kaique Reis and the truck driver took a breathalyzer test, which was negative. “At the time of the crash, he was wearing a belt, I asked him to [Rodrigo Mussi] put on the belt too. However, I don’t have to keep looking back all the time to see if he was wearing a belt too, it’s the guy’s head. He left as a firefighter on the stretcher. He was talking a little slurred, but because of the alcohol he didn’t have a very good dialogue either,” said the driver.