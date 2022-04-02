Russia vetoes gas sales to Shell in retaliation for UK

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russia vetoes gas sales to Shell in retaliation for UK 10 Views

“London wants to be the leader of everything anti-Russian, here are the side effects,” said spokesman Dmitry Peskov.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

“Haunted” doll is caught moving by itself and scares owners: “As if it were human”; watch

A couple from Rotherham, England, were in shock recently when they caught a doll moving …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved