“London wants to be the leader of everything anti-Russian, here are the side effects,” said spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

MOSCOW, TASS – Shell’s inability to buy Russian gas is a side effect of London’s anti-Russian policies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

“London wants to be the leader of everything anti-Russian, even wants to be ahead of Washington [neste assunto]. Well, here are the side effects,” Peskov said, commenting on the fact that, in contrast to other countries, the UK has imposed sanctions on Gazprombank and is now unable to pay for Russian gas, even in rubles.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Shell is unlikely to be able to pay for Russian gas this month because the UK has imposed sanctions on Gazprombank.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin requested the transfer of payments for gas supplies to hostile countries to rubles, saying Moscow would refuse to accept payments for such contracts in discredited currencies, including dollars and euros. He also tasked the government with giving Gazprom instructions on how to amend current contracts. On March 31, Putin signed a decree on rules for trading gas with hostile countries, which stipulates a new system for paying contracts.

The new procedure for paying Russian pipeline gas in rubles by buyers from hostile countries came into force on April 1. These buyers are required to open special accounts in rubles and foreign currency at Gazprombank to pay for gas supplies. Currency conversion will be carried out on Russian exchanges. In case of incomplete payment, Russian customs are authorized to prohibit deliveries. The government commission for the control of foreign investment in Russia has the right to issue exceptions to these rules for individual buyers.

