Russian fuel depot attack could affect talks with Ukraine, says Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov said the attack did not create appropriate conditions for continuing meetings for a possible peace agreement.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/POOL/AFP Even after the Ukrainian air strike on Russian territory, Dmitry Peskov stated that the control of the sky during the special military operation is an absolute fact.



During a press conference held this Friday, the 1st, the spokesperson for the KremlinDmitry Peskov, claimed that the alleged Ukrainian attack on the fuel depot in Belgorod, Russiamay affect negotiations with the Ukraine. “It is clear that this cannot be seen as something that will create the right conditions for the continuation of the negotiations,” Peskov said. The attack, which took place on Friday morning, came shortly after the Russians declared they had complete control over the Ukrainian sky. “The control of the sky during the special military operation is an absolute fact. Regarding the (Belgorod) incident, it will be up to our Armed Forces to assess it,” Peskov added.

The attack

Ukraine, according to the governor in the Belgorod region, bombed an oil deposit. “There was a fire in the oil depot due to a bombing carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters, which entered Russian territory flying at low altitude,” Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his channel on the telegram. In another message, the governor said that firefighters were working to put out the fire and that two warehouse employees were injured. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 170 workers had arrived at the scene. The Rosneft group, which owns the warehouse, announced that it had evacuated workers from the site.