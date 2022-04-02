Russian gas purchases must be made through Europe against payment in rubles from this Friday

The deadline was set by Vladimir Putin. Europeans say it’s blackmail

Reuters – European buyers of Russian gas must start this Friday (1/4) to pay in rubles to purchase the product. Russian President Vladimir Putin played one of his biggest cards on Thursday, demanding that European energy buyers start paying in rubles from this Friday on pain of suspension of existing contracts.

Russia will respond to European Union sanctions, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Friday.

“The EU’s actions will not go unanswered … Brussels’ irresponsible sanctions are already negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans,” Nikolai Kobrinets told the RIA Novost news agency.

European governments rejected Putin’s ultimatum as “blackmail”.

The energy confrontation has a huge impact for Europe. US officials maintain pressure on Russia to force it to stop the war in Ukraine.

The International Energy Agency will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss a further release of strategic oil reserves, along with a U.S. plan to pump massive supplies starting in May to cool oil prices that have surged more than 30 % this year largely as a result of the war in Ukraine.

War also threatens to affect the global food supply. A US government official shared footage to demonstrate the damage to grain storage facilities in Ukraine, a major grain exporter.

