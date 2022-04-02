Russian military begins to leave Chernigov

Russian troops are leaving Chernigov, north of Kiev, declared today the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Chaus, who said on Telegram that he did not know the reasons for this withdrawal, announced this week by Russian authorities.

“The enemy, thanks to our Armed Forces, is leaving the Chernigov region, but only he knows why he is doing this,” Chaus said.

“I hope he leaves here for good. Even if he leaves, to regroup and come back, we’ll wait for him with a double ‘welcome,'” he added.

Chaus assured that “all communities are working now to restore their livelihoods. Our Armed Forces are dedicated to demining settlements where the enemy was.”

However, the governor of Chernigov has warned citizens that air and missile strikes may still occur, as there has been no announcement from Russian troops that these operations will be called off.

Therefore, Chaus asked the population to go to the shelters if there is an alert and added: “It is too early to relax. We still have a lot of work to do and we still have a war, the enemy is in our land, in Chernigov, Ukraine.” .

Russian missile attacks and bombing continued yesterday in that city, according to the UK Ministry of Defense, despite Russian statements about its intention to reduce military activity in the area.

Russian representatives at the Istanbul peace talks pledged to reduce attacks on Chernigov and the capital Kiev.