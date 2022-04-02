San Marino is the 1st country to have an openly gay head of state in the world | World

The tiny Republic of San Marino, an enclave in Italian territory, on Friday elected the world’s first openly gay head of state, a fact that activists called “historic”.
Paolo Rondelli is one of two captains regents, elected by indirect vote, who will preside over San Marino, a micro-state of 34,000, for the next six months, as per tradition.
MAP – San Marino — Photo: G1 Mundo
- Oldest republic in the world to abolish prison for abortion
- Luxembourg’s premier becomes EU’s first gay leader to marry
On his Facebook account, Rondelli stated that “I will probably be the first head of state in the world belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community”.
Marco Tonti, head of the Arcigay association in Emilia Romagna, the Italian region in which San Marino is located, hailed “a historic event”.
Paolo Rondelli is one of the “two captains regents” of San Marino — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
“He is the first openly gay head of state and rights activist for the LGBTQIA+ community,” he said. “There are precedents among heads of government and ministers, but it is unprecedented in the world for a head of state.”
In fact, several governments are or were led by declared homosexual personalities, among them Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg since 2013, and the Icelandic Johanna Sigurdardottir (2009-2013).
Paolo Rondelli is one of the “two captains regents” of San Marino — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook
This Friday, Italian politicians participated in the inauguration ceremony of the two captains regents, including Justice Minister Marta Cartabia and Senator Monica Cirinnà, famous on the peninsula for her commitment to the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Rondelli is “a man of immense culture and great diplomatic and political experience. He fought for the rights of women and LGBTQIA+ people and not only in San Marino”, wrote Cirinnà on her Facebook account.
“It’s a historic day that fills me with joy and pride, because Paolo Rondelli will, from today and for the next six months, be the world’s first head of state belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community,” he added.