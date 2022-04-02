Saturn’s Rings Are Fading, Scientists Say

It’s not Rita Lee’s fault, who promised in “Excuse the Auê” that she would steal Saturn’s rings, but they are indeed disappearing. Luckily, as science is discovering, the rings are gone, but the planets remain. And the process is slow: it can take approximately 300 million years for Saturn’s rings to disappear entirely. But calm down: they may even come back.

Record of Saturn made by NASA’s Pioneer 11 missionSource: NASA Ames

Saturn isn’t the first to go through the process: Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune also have rings, but much fainter than Saturn’s beautiful cream, gray and pale pink circles. The process that the three planets have already gone through is probably the same process that the last one is going through now.

Why is Saturn losing its rings?

As reported by Marina Koren, journalist for the magazine The Atlanticthe process, called “ring rain”, occurs over hundreds of millions of years and was observed by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft in 2017.

Illustration shows NASA’s Cassini spacecraft over SaturnSource: NASA/JPL-Caltech

According to the report, micrometeorites that reach Saturn’s atmosphere and radiation from the sun disturb the small pieces of matter in the ring, electrifying them. These suddenly transformed particles tune into Saturn’s magnetic field lines and begin spiraling along these invisible paths. When particles get too close to the top of Saturn’s atmosphere, gravity pulls them in and they vaporize in the planet’s clouds.

Data from the Cassini mission suggest that the planet’s rings are “cosmically young” and are between 10 and 100 million years old. So, most likely, they arose as a result of the approach of one of Saturn’s oldest moons, which when getting too close to the planet broke into cosmic shrapnel.

Appearance of rings on planets

Just as rings may disappear, however, it is possible for new rings to emerge. According to Linda Spilker, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who worked on the Cassini mission, perhaps someday, after Saturn’s rings have dissipated, the universe may give the planet a new set through another moon “breaking apart.” “, or a comet that comes too close.

According to the report, even Mars could have rings when the small moon Phobos breaks apart – which should happen between 20 and 80 million years.

For now, we continue to quietly observe Saturn’s rings and hope that they inspire other great artists to compose works that, with luck, will last forever.