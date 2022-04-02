Shanghai tightens confinement due to covid outbreak

Almost all of Shanghai’s 25 million residents were confined this Saturday (2), due to the most serious covid outbreak in China in two years, and in very rigid conditions that provoke the fear of some parents, who fear the separation of their children. .

In recent days, China’s economic capital has become the epicenter of a new wave of contagions in the country, related to the omicron variant, which began to accelerate in early March.

To avoid a total lockdown, which was detrimental to the economy, city officials first alternately locked down the two halves of the city to carry out a general screening.

+ After a pandemic, USP freshmen meet on campus for the 1st time

The western part of Shanghai (Puxi) started the lockdown on Friday, when the east (Pudong) was supposed to lift restrictions after four days of closure.

This Saturday, the city government finally announced the more or less strict maintenance of the measures in almost all of this area of ​​Shanghai, where the emblematic skyscrapers of the business district are located.

The decision represents a de facto confinement of China’s largest city, where several multinationals are present and which represents almost 4% of the Asian giant’s GDP, according to analysts.

Faced with the increase in cases, several exhibition halls in the metropolis have been transformed in recent days into makeshift quarantine centers.

Some parents say they fear confinement if they test positive. They are also concerned about their children, from whom they could be separated, based on strict isolation rules.

“My daughter is not even four months old. If she tests positive, she will be quarantined alone,” she told AFP Law, a resident of the city who did not reveal her full name.

If parents test positive for Covid and have to be isolated, the city will provide “quick help” to unaccompanied minors, said Zeng Qun, a senior municipal government official, quoted by Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

Children left alone at home will be cared for by “temporary guardians” or taken to the designated location in such cases, the official added.

