Sony may announce major acquisition soon

Sony has been moving to expand the team of developers first party from PS Studios and it seems that this endeavor still goes a long way. The last major purchase was that of Bungie, for $3.6 billion. Now, apparently, the Japanese giant may disclose a new acquisition soon.

Who says this are two very reliable journalists from the games industry: Jeff Grubb, from the website VentureBeat, and Greg Miller, from the portal KindaFunny. Last Monday (28), Miller said that Sony was preparing three announcements for this week: Spartacus (already revealed), an event for PS VR2 and news of a new major purchase.

On Twitter, the user “okami13” posted a video of both insiders talking about this supposed acquisition of PS Studios. The two reported hearing this from their sources, which apparently are not the same. In addition, the 2022 fiscal year started this Friday (01) – so, who knows, the Japanese giant doesn’t already start the new period with good news?

Greg Miller and Jeff Grubb say they’ve heard rumors of a “really big” Sony acquisition from separate sources. This is the rumor that caused Greg to delay his show this week.

It is worth remembering that, despite being two sources with good credibility, information about the new PS Studios acquisition is unofficial. Therefore, treat the text with some caution.

