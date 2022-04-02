Sony plans to buy more studios, confirms Jim Ryan

SIE CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that Sony plans to continue buying even more studios in the future. Since last year, the Japanese giant has already acquired eight developers: Haven Studios, Bungie, Valkyrie Entertainment, Team Asobi, Bluepoint Games, Firesprite, Nixxes Software and Housemarque.

Ryan’s confirmation came via the recording of the official PlayStation podcast. in content, the executive explained that one of the ways in which the company is expanding its business is through acquisitions.

We are growing through acquisitions. Sony acquired six studios over the course of 2021 and we are now in discussions with Bungie [e a Haven Studios]. And we have even more plans.

Asked about the absence of releases in day one on the new PS Plus, Ryan argues that Sony wants to keep producing bigger, better games with increasingly robust narratives. Keeping the traditional paid model is one way to continue with this strategy.

Putting these games on a subscription service immediately upon release would break a virtuous cycle. And we couldn’t invest the way we currently can. Let’s stick with the approach that we have, the approach that has served us well over many years. And the approach we think serves our players well.

Sony lays off 90 US employees, cites ‘global transformation’

Apparently, Sony is about to undergo a “global transformation” and, as part of its new plans, it has decided to lay off 90 employees in the United States. Know more!