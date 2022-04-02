State of Decay 3 in trouble, Kotaku advances • Eurogamer.net

State of Decay 3 is experiencing several problems, according to unofficial sources.

According to Kotaku reports, Undead Labs, a Microsoft studio is experiencing difficulties in moving forward with development and allegations have emerged of a sexist culture that discriminates against women.

Development began in 2018, but allegations of mismanagement and various team reorganizations that delayed the start of the project are now emerging. Officials who preferred to remain anonymous say the 2020 announcement was too premature and that at the time they didn’t even know what they were going to do with the sequel.

One employee says they initially feared massive interference from Microsoft, but ended up feeling the company did little to resolve the issues, reporting a sexist culture that blames women and that even human resources couldn’t resolve the situation.

In September 2021, after several complaints made publicly, Microsoft took action, but already a lot of people had left Undead Labs, which is accused of lack of focus in the development of State of Decay 3.

The changes have helped improve working conditions and some employees are more satisfied with the direction of development, but many regret the damage that has already been done.