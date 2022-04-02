TCU opens investigation into director who migrated DataSUS to

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) accepted a request made by federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) to investigate information revealed by the Brazil de facto about a possible conflict of interest in the data policy of the Ministry of Health during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The request for analysis was accepted by prosecutor Lucas Rocha Furtado on Thursday (31) and, on the same date, the investigation report was distributed to Minister Aroldo Cedraz. The TCU unit responsible for the investigation is the Secretariat for Inspection of Integrity of Acts and Payments of Personnel and Social Benefits.

In the TCU’s procedural monitoring system, the subject of the process is described as follows: “To know and evaluate the assumption of a position in the Amazon company, by the former director of the Department of Informatics of the Unified Health System (Data SUS) Jacson Barros, a responsible for the adoption of the Amazon Web Services cloud service by the Ministry of Health”.

The Court also cites that there are “indications of non-compliance with the principles of legality, morality, as well as article 6 of Law 12,813/2013 in the face of a possible conflict of interests”.



Description of the process in the system of the Federal Audit Court (TCU) / TCU Portal

Padilha’s request was presented on Monday (28). According to the congressman, “the revelations brought by the matter are very serious and may imply a possible conflict of interest, in addition to disrespecting the quarantine for high-ranking public servants”. Read the full document signed by PT.

On the 24th of April, the Brazil de facto showed that former DataSUS director Jacson Barros took a position at Amazon itself less than a month after leaving the Bolsonaro government.

In the petition, Padilha also requested that the TCU analyze “the risk that this access to the data of millions of users of the public health system by a private company, without due and detailed security and transparency, represents for the country”.

Government ignored public IT structure

In August 2020, the Brazil de facto showed that the bidding process to contract public data storage services in the cloud, in the amount of BRL 245 million, was seen by technology professionals as a risk to Brazilian sovereignty.

The government of Jair Bolsonaro defended the hiring of a private service, stating that it meets the needs of 140 agencies and entities, with the use of the cloud representing savings in maintenance.

However, public technology workers claim that the expertise of the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) and the Social Security Technology and Information Company (Dataprev) were not taken into account.

data erasure

In December 2021, a cyber attack took down the Ministry of Health website and the ConectSUS app, which provides the National Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate. In addition to the vaccination data, the invasion affected the covid-19 case notification system and e-SUS Notifica.

The attack on Health data took place precisely in the private cloud infrastructure contracted by the company Primesys, a subsidiary of Embratel, in 2018, by the Ministry of Planning (today, incorporated into the Ministry of Economy).

According to company information, the agreement with the Brazilian government did not include security services, only hosting.

The Office of Institutional Security (GSI) of the Presidency stated that the problems were caused by “legitimate administrator profiles”, which suggests that the attackers obtained login and password from public servants. The attack is still under investigation.

