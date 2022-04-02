The 2 Biggest Mistakes You Shouldn’t Make If You’re Diabetic

Every person who suffers from diabetes knows that there are certain limitations that must be respected in order to maintain a quality of life. However, there are people who treat this care with a certain disregard, putting their well-being at risk.

Diabetes is characterized by increased blood sugar levels, and they are divided into 4 types: type 1, type 2, gestational and pre-diabetes. Its main cause is poor diet, due to excessive consumption of sugar, industrialized food, in addition to a sedentary lifestyle. Your treatment includes lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise.

According to data from the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people suffering from the disease has increased to 74 million in 2021. Estimates show that in Brazil 16.8 million people currently suffer from the disease.

The 2 Biggest Mistakes Diabetics Make

Giving rapid insulin at the wrong time

Rapid insulin is to be used between 10 and 15 minutes before meals, as its action is almost immediate.

However, what happens a lot is that most of the interviewees claim that they receive instructions from the doctors themselves about making the application more than 15 minutes in advance, which makes the insulin start to take effect before the meal is eaten, and the combination of insulin with an empty stomach results in hypoglycemia.

In addition, many patients also ignore the doctor’s recommendation and in the end this confusion results in the fact that 29% of patients actually take their insulin at the right time, while 28% only apply insulin at mealtime and 27% wait. wait to finish the meal to apply.

Choosing the wrong glucose source

There are times when glucose drops drastically and it is necessary to look for a source of glucose, quickly.

The best way is to bite into a sachet of liquid sugar, which the diabetic should always carry with them, or at most ingest a traditional soda.

However, about 14% of diabetics do this. Among the preferred options for diabetics are: