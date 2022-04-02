The Economist: Russian economy feels much better than expected amid Western sanctions

support the 247

RT – The Russian economy is feeling much better than expected amid unprecedented imposition of sanctions by the West, according to a report published Wednesday by The Economist.

Although Western countries have virtually unleashed an “economic war” against Russia after the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, “the chaos in Russian markets” due to such measures “appears to have subsided”, the British weekly notes. The ruble’s value has dropped sharply, but is now close to its pre-February 24 level, while shares of Russian companies, which in some cases have lost a third of their valuation, are also recovering.

As for the real economy, it’s “healthier than it first appears,” notes The Economist. A weekly measure of consumer prices shows that they have risen by more than 5% since the beginning of March, but not all goods have increased in price. In particular, vodka, which is mainly produced in the country, costs just a little more than before the military operation, while gasoline costs about the same.

Thus, the magazine concludes that so far there is little evidence that Russian economic activity has been greatly affected.

How did Russia manage to stay afloat?

To stabilize the economy after the imposition of sanctions, the Russian government took a series of measures. At the end of February, the Central Bank of Russia raised the basic interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in order to guarantee financial and price stability in the country, as well as protect the savings of Russian citizens.

In addition, the government of the Eurasian nation decreed that exporters must convert 80% of their foreign exchange earnings into rubles. As for trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange, short selling was prohibited and non-residents were temporarily barred from selling shares. In addition, the Central Bank of Russia introduced a 30% commission for individuals who buy foreign currencies through brokers, but later reduced it to 12%.

Will Russia enter a recession?

However, some experts believe that Russia could enter a recession this year, although the level of decline in the economy depends on three factors. First, the fact that ordinary Russians, as the conflict drags on, will start to worry about the economy and make significant cuts in their spending will have an impact on the situation.

Another question is whether production will eventually stop as Russian companies lose access to Western imports due to sanctions. However, many large companies created in Soviet times are used to operating without imports. “If there is one economy in the world that can face the challenges of isolation and lockdown, it is Russia,” the article stresses.

Another important factor is related to energy exports from Russia. Despite numerous sanctions, Russia continues to supply oil and gas to foreign buyers, who are a valuable source of foreign exchange to buy consumer goods and essential parts, writes The Economist.

