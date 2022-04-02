The Economist: Russian economy feels much better than expected amid Western sanctions

Abhishek Pratap 21 seconds ago News Comments Off on The Economist: Russian economy feels much better than expected amid Western sanctions 0 Views

“The chaos in Russian markets” caused by the sanctions “appears to have abated”, notes the British magazine edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Chernobyl: Radioactive dust raised by vehicles may have contaminated Russians through the lungs – News

The nuclear power plant Chernobyl was not damaged during its occupation by the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved